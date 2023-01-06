An educator attends to one of the minors from the Alca project, in a file image. / JAIME INSA / AGM

From the end of this month, the San José de Calasanz early childhood education center will host a pilot care project for children from 0 to 3 years of age and their parents. It is promoted by Cáritas Diocesana and financed by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations and the La Caixa Foundation, and Lorca and the Murcian district of Beniaján have been the two towns in the Region chosen for its implementation. Its objective is social accompaniment to facilitate the job search of parents in a situation of social exclusion and, at the same time, the improvement of parental skills to promote the affective bond with minors and favor their emotional and cognitive development.

The person in charge of the Education, Childhood and Family program of Cáritas, Anabel Giménez, explained to LA VERDAD that 48 families will be able to take advantage of this project and that they will have 100 euros per month to purchase basic necessities. She explained that the support for job placement will include individual itineraries for each profile, in collaboration with the available territorial resources, and that they will offer timely assistance in the “kangaroo service”, attended by educators, so that parents can solve their reconciliation problems. . “It will not be a nursery school” to use, Giménez qualifies, and the schedule will be adapted to families according to the needs of social accompaniment.

Meeting spaces will also be organized so that program beneficiaries can meet other families and share concerns, and there will be family workshops for practical training in educating children. “Through coexistence, dialogue and imitation, skills and knowledge for the care of minors will be incorporated,” she said.

The institution seeks to guarantee the emotional development of minors to prevent dropout and school failure



According to Giménez, the maturational development of children from 0 to 3 years of age is “fundamental” for their subsequent evolution, “it is necessary to guarantee their emotional development in order to have a greater chance of school success and prevent dropout” at an early age.

Cáritas has contacted Social Services, schools, health centers and associations to detect the families who most need this service, which “will have a waiting list,” he announced.

More than 200 beneficiaries



Giménez recalled that Cáritas launched the Alternative to the Street (Alca) program more than 30 years ago to break the chain of intergenerational transmission of poverty. Currently, they care for 205 children between the ages of 3 and 18 at risk of social exclusion in San José de Calasanz and in the neighborhoods of La Viña and San Cristóbal, with the collaboration of the nuns of the order of the Daughters of Charity. . With this initiative, the child stage that remained to be covered will be completed, said the person in charge of Cáritas.

The center of San José de Calasanz, where the project will be developed, has just opened a shelter for homeless women. The building “has many possibilities, we want to give it light and life” that it had when the Daughters of Charity resided there until two years ago.