Cáritas Diocese of Cartagena warns that “thousands of households cannot get out of exclusion” in the Region of Murcia. Specifically, the organization cared for 87,395 people in a situation of vulnerability during 2022, which represented a decrease of 5,700 compared to the figures registered the previous year, although “still very far from the 72,025 assistance carried out in 2019”, he assured this Thursday the director of the organization, José Antonio Planes, who presented in the Episcopal Palace of the capital, together with the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, the report of activities for 2022, coinciding with Charity Week.

«After the pandemic, we have suffered the war in Ukraine, the migration crisis, inflation, the energy crisis… And we see how poverty is creeping into family economies in an alarming way. We observe difficulties in accessing a life worthy of rights and opportunities for many people,” Planes insisted. “Coordinated work with the public administration, social agents, the business fabric and other entities is the key to abandoning the number of people who are at risk of social exclusion,” she added.

See also Yellow alert in four regions of the Region of Murcia due to storms The numbers

12.7

million received by Cáritas last year to carry out its projects against poverty.

28,954

excluded people were cared for with the reception and accompaniment program.

170

Cáritas service points are distributed in the 45 municipalities of the Region, where assistance is offered to the most disadvantaged.

The organization’s director pointed out that 45% of those served in the Region were of Spanish origin, while the remaining 55% were foreigners. «This higher percentage responds to the gap due to origin issues that the Foessa report warned about exclusion and social development in 2022, which indicated that 68% of households headed by a person of foreign origin are in exclusion, which represents a incidence three times higher than in the rest of the houses led by Spanish people (20.7%)”, he insisted. And regarding the type of families cared for by Cáritas, 56.80% were households with dependent minors.

Finally, Planes emphasized three points. “Last year we had more than 300 new volunteers, most of them young. It is also important to highlight that the funds increased, as well as the more than 900 alliances with companies and institutions to provide employment for the disadvantaged », he explained.

Reception plan



For her part, the organization’s institutional relations manager, María Hernández, stated that Cáritas received 12.7 million euros of funding, 7.7 from public entities, while the rest came from private donors, solidarity entities and other sources. . Thus, she broke down the projects that the organization worked on last year. The first of these was the reception and accompaniment plan, which includes basic needs and is endowed with five million euros each year. “This program assisted 28,954 people. Almost 3,000 households received support from direct financial aid for food, hygiene and medicines and school supplies », she recalled. And she highlighted the launch of the Accede pilot project, with 332 participants in Los Alcázares, Cartagena, Fuente Álamo and Murcia.

The employment and training program, which had a budget of 2.3 million euros, reached more than 3,000 people, “which translated into a thousand more participants than the previous year,” explained Hernández, who recalled that the organization It has more than 900 alliances with companies, entities and groups in the Region.

The person in charge of Cáritas warned of the intergenerational transmission of poverty. «Eight out of ten adults living in poverty today already had a lack of resources as children. The education, childhood and family program increased the volume of care, reaching 2,227 minors thanks to an investment of 2.2 million euros”, she pointed out. In addition, more than 200 homeless people were cared for within the housing plan, one hundred more than in 2022, through shelters, shelters and centers. And the International Cooperation initiative made it possible to “welcome and train young people in carpentry in Bolivia. And, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine became known, we offered all our resources to the institutions.