Genoa – Up 4,891 people who turned to the Caritas listening centers in Genoa last year to ask for help, 1,222 are poor workers, not people who lack work: “What is missing is a sufficient income to guarantee a dignified life”. This is the critical issue highlighted by the diocesan Caritas of Genoa in the “2023 Report on poverty and social exclusion in Italy”, presented on the eve of the seventh World Day of the Poor, scheduled for 19 November.

According to estimates, it emerges that one person in four of those who turn to the listening centers of the Genoese diocese “has a permanent job, but with a income not sufficient to meet the normal expenses of a family”: among these, the expense of running the house, rent, administration or utilities, which absorb more than 50% of the family’s income.

As already shown by the national data, there is also a strong trend in Genoa correlation between poverty and low or very low levels of education.

Almost half of the people who access these centers (42.5%) have a lower secondary school diploma. It then turns out that 16.9% do not have any qualification, 14.8% have a high school diploma, 12.6% an elementary school diploma, 7.8% a professional diploma, 4% a degree and 1.5% are illiterate.

During 2022, the listening centers provided economic aid for a total amount of over one million and 22 thousand euros: of these, 62.6% was allocated to living expenses, especially for the payment of household utilities and rent, in a context further aggravated by inflation.