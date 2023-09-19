Six years after the inauguration of the Cáritas Hospitality School eh! and its consolidation as a social and solidarity economy project for socio-labor insertion in the Region of Murcia, Cáritas incorporates into the current complex a 200 square meter commercial ground floor that allows it to increase the specialization of its classroom students, expand its menu of products and offer more training places in hospitality for people in a situation or risk of social exclusion who come to parishes to improve their personal and family perspectives.

The space of the new cafeteria is distributed in five environments: Café Lab Expert Barista School, Estrella de Levante Tapería Brasserie, Murcian and ethnic pastries, an indoor dining room, and an outdoor terrace next to the Salzillo Museum. The ethnic pastry recovers recipes from the countries of origin from the international students who, since their origin, have passed through the classrooms of the Cáritas Hospitality School.

At the inauguration of the facilities, the director of Cáritas Diocese of Cartagena, José Antonio Planes Valero, highlighted the involvement of the regional business community in the financing of the works to prepare the premises and the equipment of the space. «Thirty-eight entities have shown their support for Cáritas in this project, confident in the transformative power that training and employment have on socially vulnerable people. “We want more to join because together we create a solidarity economy,” said the diocesan director.

Cáritas tackled this project together with companies in the restaurant sector who, in addition to defining, together with the head of studies at eh!, Paco García, the professional profiles that they need and cannot cover, collaborate with talks, workshops and practical sessions at throughout the year at the Cáritas Hospitality School.

The new cafeteria services required the creation of ten new jobs with a double living-kitchen profile that were added to the staff of the Cáritas Insertion Company eh! workforce that currently stands at 51 people. Likewise, in the new facilities, all students who study at the eh! They will expand their training curriculum with 60 hours as a barista and terrace waiter.

The manager of the Cáritas Integration Company, Eva Rabasco Hernández, explained that “both the training and employment offered by the restaurant and cafeteria of the eh! “They seek to create real opportunities for social promotion for the people served by the parish Caritas.” Thus, the manager delves into this idea by referring to the eh! as a “space of hope at the service of the needs of the Diocese of Cartagena.”

The new cafeteria opens from Monday to Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., extending its hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 11:00 p.m. It aims to expand the restoration offering in the San Andrés neighborhood and the tourist complex of the Salzillo Museum, the Church of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno and the San Andrés – Nuestra Señora de la Arrixaca parish.

Due to their geographical proximity, the cafeteria – in the Plaza del Museo Salzillo – and the restaurant – in the Convento de las Agustinas Descalzas – are connected for customers who wish to continue their day in these complementary gastronomic proposals.

Representatives of the collaborating companies attended the opening ceremony, among which Croem, Fundación Cajamurcia, Fundación La Caixa and Universidad Católica de Murcia UCAM stand out as major patrons. The general secretaries of CROEM, José Rosique and Ramón Avilés, attended; the president of the Cajamurcia Foundation, Carlos Egea; the territorial director of Caixabank in the Region of Murcia and the Valencia Community, Olga García; and the president of the Catholic University of Murcia, María Dolores García.

After the blessing of the facilities by José Manuel Lorca Planes, bishop and president of Cáritas in the Diocese of Cartagena, the students of the Hospitality School eh! and the workers of the Cáritas Insertion Company eh! Laboras served an appetizer to the attendees prepared in the space.