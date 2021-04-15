Smilies warned this Thursday that “education makes people free and is the fundamental tool for social inclusion“And he specified that” Current health emergency conditions especially hit the daily life of the most vulnerable sectors “of Argentina.

“Education is a fundamental tool for social inclusion and equity, which allows critically understand reality as a process where the future is not something pre-established, but something in continuous construction, which depends largely on us, “the organization highlighted in a statement.

Along these lines, the entity stressed that “the 84.1% of families presents difficulties for connectivity, which limits the access of children and adolescents to virtual schoolwork and the educational system “..

News in development..

LGP