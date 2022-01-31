If the evaluations made in the world about the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were classified as in sports, it would be receiving a beating. Growth prospects continue to decline and despite the post-pandemic rebound, it will not even reach the mediocre growth with which the government was handed over to it. Instead, militarization and human rights violations continue to rise and impunity rampant, Human Rights Watch said in its annual report. Corruption is the most widespread among the countries with the strongest economies, Transparency International concluded when it released its global index, which also revealed a growing concern about the factious and political-electoral use of prosecutors.

The mandate of the ballot box to fight corruption has evaporated, and the denunciations of corruption by other governments pale in comparison to what is seen around them. A part of his family is involved in corruption and cochupos, nepotism abounds among his main collaborators, and collateral businesses proliferate for close and unconditional, or for the Army, on which his political strength rests. The complaints in the media have had no consequences, and López Obrador always defends, justifying the irregularities, which are accusations of those who lost privileges and want to recover them.

Although Manichean, his word so far has been enough. The data is irrelevant. Lots of people, particularly in the south and southeast, love it. A taxi driver in Oaxaca was recently asked what López Obrador had done, and he replied “nothing, but he’s good people.” And the corruption? “Corruption is good and it helps everyone,” he replied. A person does not make Primavera, but their total empathy shows the phenomenon that could be the reason why millions of Mexicans systematically maintain their approval level at an average of 64%, according to the Oraculus poll aggregator, higher than that of all presidents since Ernesto Zedillo, in his first 35 months in office.

In all the polls, Mexicans disapprove of López Obrador’s management in every area, except for health, but that mud does not stain his plumage. Eduardo Bohórquez, director of Transparency Mexicana, a subsidiary of Transparency International, which has Mexico in 124th place in perception of corruption, said that the data shows that the president’s speech is no longer sufficient to hide reality. Seen from a point of view of pure rationality, you are right.

But analyzed with different categories, which is what López Obrador’s personality and charisma force us to do, where the subjective is much more powerful than the objective, and his voice more real than the reality of the environment, what we are experiencing, perhaps, it is much more complex and dangerous than we imagine, due to the charm of the president even in the most unlikely things. Every day he stands up in the morning and tells blatant lies. Among the most notable, that the printing press was invented in Mexico 10,000 years ago, almost 9,500 years before Johann Gutenberg used movable type, the basis of his invention. He has also said that the Mexican civilization was born 10,000 years ago, which is impossible because, according to National Geography, the age of the Earth is 4,549 million years.

Every day he reviles the neoliberals, an ideological definition to identify the technocrats and their vision of the free market, but the way he handles fiscal policy makes the most orthodox secretaries we have had in the last 35 years pale. Without restraint in his falsehoods, he accuses the neoliberals of having invented feminism and environmentalism, and of promoting human and animal rights as an interested agenda. He killed the wife of the president of Haiti, who was actually assassinated, and so far he has not revived her.

Every day he gets naked in the morning and you can see him everywhere, but it doesn’t matter. There have been bigger gasoline blows than there was in January 2017, when Morena militants organized simultaneous vandalism operations in Oxxo stores, and nothing happens. Inflation has skyrocketed as food prices have not been seen for a long time, and society has not been altered either. The support he has is stable and the affection they have for him, more. His penetration into broad segments of society is so great that one would have to wonder if the transformation he proposes, which has a lot to do with cultural aspects, has had a success that not even he can see.

What the social reactions to his morning reality tell us is that there is an important sector of the population that is accompanying him in the transformation of an unfinished democracy full of imperfections that was built in a quarter of a century, to an impoverished nation. who identifies himself with a caudillo, authoritarian in his hands but soft in his words, warm with the majority and energetic with the elites, whose seduction hides the fact that the future he offers is one of presidents who are submissive or dependent on the Army, with a message for those who happen: if you are efficient in buying consciences, you will be forgiven for corruption and inefficiency. The impotence of many who observe the impunity with which the president sails in the Mexican sea is understandable.

There are less than three years left for the succession and it would be convenient to reflect on what will come later, because all the sociocultural phenomenon that we have seen in the six-year term, is born and will die with López Obrador. And then? We will arrive at 2024 with demolished institutions, with a democratic framework falling apart, a precarious economy and with counterweights weakened or annulled. The only strong, rich and powerful will be the military, the pillar of any future legitimacy as power after power. Is it possible to reverse this democratic regression? By the president’s rhetorical force, it seems almost impossible to achieve it. Its colonization of minds is a fact.