Julissa Reynoso, United States ambassador to Spain, will be in charge of opening the second day of Santander WomenNOW this Thursday, which will be dedicated to reflecting on the future, science and the emergence of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence. Carissa Véliz, professor at the Institute of Ethics in Artificial Intelligence at the University of Oxford, will be another of the protagonists of the program in which Teresa Perales, the most successful Spanish athlete in history and Princess of Asturias Award, and Sara García, researcher at the CNIO and astronaut in the reserve of the European Space Agency, will share a conversation about the competitive spirit.

Consolidated as the most important conference on female leadership in Europe, Santander WomenNOW is an annual international summit that has already attended more than 150 leading speakers and has exceeded two million reproductions of its conferences, interviews and round tables. The congress, which has the support of Banco Santander as a Global Partner and the sponsorship of Cepsa, Citroën, Heineken, Iberia, Inditex, L’Oreal Paris, Multiópticas and Novartis, can be followed in person at the El Beatriz auditorium in Madrid. In addition, it will be broadcast live on mujerhoy.com and on the website of this newspaper. To attend in person or access the streaming broadcast, registration is free through the web congreso.womennow.es.