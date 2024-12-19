Cariotipo, a consultancy with more than 25 years of experience in the field of professional lobbying, in collaboration with the Institute of Economic and Social Analysis of the University of Alcalá (IAES), has launched the first program in Spain on «Lobbying Strategies and Participation in Democracy”, which It will be taught by specialists and professors of various subjects, between January and March 2025.

According to Jorge Fernández Rua, managing partner of Cariotipo and author of the lobbyist’s manual “in the Spanish context in which transparency and ethics are essential to strengthen our democratic system, the lobby is positioned as a key tool to channel legitimate interests and foster a constructive dialogue between civil society, the private sector and public institutions. However, your understanding remains limited and, sometimes, loaded with prejudices.

The training (8 ECTS) is designed to offer a comprehensive vision of the sector, understanding both theoretical aspects and practical applications, and providing tools to design effective strategies in a democratic context.

«This Microcredential arises in response to the need to train professionals in the ethical, transparent and strategic management of the Lobby, an area that in countries like United States or the European Union “It has a regulated and consolidated framework, but in Spain it still faces widespread ignorance,” says Jorge Fernández-Rúa. Microcredential coordinator.









The Microcredential brings together experts in Economics, Law and Political Sciences, to offer comprehensive training. Thanks to this multidisciplinary approach, students will be able to acquire the necessary tools to understand and navigate the complexities of the professional lobby. The Academic Commission responsible for this academic program is made up of: Tomás Mancha, professor of Applied Economics at the UAH and director of the Microcredential; Rubén Garrido, director of the IAES University Institute and professor of Applied Economics at the UAH; Silvina Bacigalupo, professor of Criminal Law at the UAM; Teresa Gallo, deputy director of the IAES University Institute and professor of Applied Economics at the UAH; Víctor Lapuente, professor of Political Science at the University of Gothenburg; Rafael Rubio, professor of Constitutional Law at the UCM and Manuel Villoria Mendieta, professor of Political Science and Administration at URJC.

Likewise, the training has a Professional Commissionwhich seeks to provide practical experience and strategic knowledge on how to influence decision-making from ethics, transparency and professionalism.

«Lobbying constitutes an activity of high strategic value, characterized by its complexity, sophistication and dynamism. Consequently, it is essential to develop it under strict standards of ethics, transparency and professionalism. This approach not only strengthens its legitimacy, but also ensures a positive impact in decision making. It is precisely this objective that guides the creation of this Microcredential,” highlights Tomás Mancha, director of the program.

The training consists of 20 sessionswhich will take place between January and March 2025 at the Cariotipo headquarters. The registration period started on December 17th until today, December 19th.