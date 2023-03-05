Sunday is the classic of the millions at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, the first of the year. Flamengo, leader of the Carioca Championship, faces Vasco (4th), at 6 pm (Brasília time), for the 10th and penultimate round of the tournament. If they win, Rubro-Negro will win the Guanabara Cup, the first phase of Cariocão, in advance. With no chance of winning the title, Cruzmaltino also seeks to triumph to get closer to the vice-leadership, which guarantees the advantage of a tie in the State semifinals. The classic, starting at 6:10 pm (Brasília time), will be broadcast live on National Radio, with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Rafael Monteiro and news duty by Bruno Mendes.

Flamengo enters the field under pressure, after losing the title of the Recopa Sudamericana last Tuesday (28), when it lost on penalties to Independiente Del Valle (Ecuador). Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira will not be able to count on striker Pedro, who is recovering from muscle pain. In his place, the coach must choose midfielder Gerson and launch Gabigol as a center forward.

Cruzmaltino arrives for the classic packed after the 4-1 thrashing of Boavista in the last round. The team led by coach Maurício Barbieri will also be able to count on the return of defensive midfielder Andrey Santos (jewel of the base), defender Manuel Capasso and right-back Paulo Henrique, all regularized this week.

Barbieri must opt ​​for a more conservative team in the classic, with three defensive midfielders and the departure of Erick Marcus. The lineup for the duel must have Léo Jardim; Puma Rodriguez, Miranda, Leo, Lucas Piton; Rodrigo, Barros (Andrey Santos), Jair; Gabriel Pec, Alex Teixeira and Pedro Raul.

* Collaboration of the intern Luiz Eduardo da Silva, under the supervision of Verônica Dalcanal.