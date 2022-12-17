the carioca writer Nélida Piñon (1937-2022) died this Saturday (17.Dec.2022) in Lisbon, aged 85. Member of GLA (Brazilian Academy of Letters) since 1989, she was the 1st woman to chair the entity. She held the post from 1996 to 1997. Her cause of death has not been released.

Of Galician descent, Nélida Piñon was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1937 and graduated in journalism from PUC-Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro). He debuted in literature with the novel 🇧🇷Gabriel Arcanjo’s map guide🇧🇷published in 1961, which has as its themes sin, forgiveness and the relationship of mortals with God.

In 1984, he released one of his most outstanding works: 🇧🇷The Republic of Dreams🇧🇷🇧🇷 In the novel, based on the story of a family of Galician immigrants, she reflects on Galicia, Spain and Brazil.

His writings have been translated in more than 30 countries and include novels, short stories, essays, speeches, chronicles and memoirs, which yielded important achievements, including the Jabuti Prize, the most traditional literary recognition in Brazil. She received the honor in the 2005 edition with the novel 🇧🇷Desert Voices🇧🇷🇧🇷 Nélida Piñon has received over 40 national and international awards throughout her career.

In academia, she was a professor at the Faculty of Letters of UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) and obtained the title of doctor honoris causa in educational institutions in different countries. The diploma is awarded by universities to very important personalities who have distinguished themselves for the work they do. In 1998, she was the 1st woman to achieve this feat at the University of Santiago de Compostela, in the Galicia region of Spain.

Friends mourned Nélida’s death on social media.

“An unbelievable silence forms in the souls of those who love literature. My dear friend of so many years, Nélida Piñon, just left us in Lisbon. She sent me this photo last week, promising to be in Rio for lunch today. Immense sadness”🇧🇷 he wrote the journalist, writer and cultural manager Afonso Borges. Along with the post, he shared an image of the writer stroking her pet dog in her lap.

Sociologist Sérgio Abranches also expressed your regret. “I am devastated by the death of my dear friend, Nélida Piñon. It was of an incomparable sweetness and kindness. A strong writer. A self-determined woman. A loss for Brazil and for literature. A personal loss. We spoke just before she left for Spain and Portugal.”he wrote.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷