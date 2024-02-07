Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/08/2024 – 0:07

Thanks to a goal from defender Léo Pereira in stoppage time, Flamengo achieved a 1-0 victory over Botafogo, on Wednesday night (7) at the Maracanã stadium, and took second place in the Guanabara Cup standings. Campeonato Carioca with 12 points, two less than the leader Fluminense, who faces Sampaio Corrêa next Thursday (8). Alvinegro, which remained with 11 points, fell to 3rd place.

No one is able to stop a man IN LOVE. ❤ Gilvan de Souza / CRF# VamosFlamengo #CRF pic.twitter.com/vWBRlldQ3E — Flamengo (@Flamengo) February 8, 2024

The public at the Maracanã stadium watched a very truncated match, with few opportunities from side to side and which was decided just 50 minutes into the final stage, when Arrascaeta took a short corner to Ayrton Lucas, who lifted the ball into the area, where the Goalkeeper Gatito came out badly and Léo Pereira took advantage to head freely.

Fish wins in Vila

The fourth was also a classic in the Campeonato Paulista, a competition in which Santos defeated Corinthians 1-0 in Vila Belmiro. With the victory achieved thanks to a goal from João Schmidt, Peixe leads Group A with 15 points. Timão remains with just 3 points, at the bottom of Group C, which has Bragantino as leader. Massa Bruta beat Novorizontino.

VICTORY IN THE CLASSIC ALVINEGRO! ⚪️⚫️ Santos beats Corinthians 1-0 at Vila Belmiro with a goal from João Schmidt! pic.twitter.com/HXvpMYG8yO — Santos FC (@SantosFC) February 8, 2024

Another giant to beat in the competition was São Paulo, who beat Água Santa 3-0 at Morumbi with goals from Alan Franco, Juan and Bobadilla. The result left Tricolor at the top of Group B with 13 points.

Bahia rout

In the Campeonato Baiano, Bahia remains at the top of the table after beating Itabuna 5-0. The highlight of the match was midfielder Yago Felipe, who scored twice, one of them thanks to a beautiful free kick. Gabriel Xavier, Cauly and Ademir completed the scoring.

BAHÊA CARNIVAL! 5th triumph in a row, a new 5-0, more leading than ever! The squad now overruns Itabuna na Fonte with goals from Yago Felipe (2), Ademir, Cauly and Gabriel Xavier. Saturday is in Piauí, against River, for Nordestão. #PassionThatVibrates pic.twitter.com/mqph8sQl5U — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ecbahia) February 8, 2024

Inter triumph

In Rio Grande do Sul, Internacional beat Santa Cruz 2-0, goals from Enner Valencia and Bruno Henrique, to reach 13 points, in second place, two behind leader Grêmio, who beat Novo Hamburgo last Tuesday .