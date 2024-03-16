Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/16/2024 – 23:59

Flamengo held on to a 0-0 draw with Fluminense, on Saturday night (16) at the Maracanã stadium, and guaranteed qualification for the final of the Campeonato Carioca. Now Rubro-Negro awaits the clash between Vasco and Nova Iguaçu, next Sunday (17), to find out their opponent in the big decision of the competition.

END OF GAME AT MARACA! Mengão is 0-0 with Fluminense and qualifies for the final of the Campeonato Carioca! #CRF # VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/3hFZeSZO6v — Flamengo (@Flamengo) March 17, 2024

The score achieved this Saturday, in a match broadcast by National Radiowas enough for Rubro-Negro to qualify, because, in the first leg of the semi-final, they won 2-0.

Verdão thrashes

In the Campeonato Paulista, Palmeiras beat Ponte Preta 5-1, at Arena Barueri, and reached the semi-finals. Verdão's triumph was built on goals from Piquerez, Murilo and Flaco López (three).

COME, SEMIFINAL! O #MAIORCAMPEÃODOBRAZIL YOU'RE IN THE PENULTIMATE PHASE OF PAULISTA FOR THE 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, OK? Palmeiras 5×1 Ponte Preta

⚽️ López (3x), Murilo and Piquerez#AvantiPalestra #PALxPON pic.twitter.com/UYlHHC63Im — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) March 16, 2024

Fox in the decision

At the Mineirão stadium, Cruzeiro beat Tombense 3-1, with goals from Matheus Pereira, Arthur Gomes and Zé Vitor (own goal), to guarantee themselves in the decision of the Campeonato Mineiro. Now Raposa awaits the semifinal between Atlético-MG and América-MG to find out its opponent in the final.

End of game and Cruzeiro is FINALIST of the Campeonato Mineiro!

⚽ Three to one, with goals from Arthur Gomes, Matheus Pereira and an own goal.

Let's go with everything to the final! #CRUxTOM | 3-1 | #SouCruzeiroTradition pic.twitter.com/mw1Ny2tmIT — Cruzeiro (@Cruzeiro) March 16, 2024

Tricolor finalist

Another team that secured a place in the state was Bahia, which defeated Jequié 4-1 at Fonte Nova with a great performance from Oscar Estupiñán, who scored three times. Rafael Ratão scored the other goal for Tricolor.

WE'RE IN THE FINAL! The squad beat Jequié 4-1 with three goals from Colombian Oscar Estupiñan, as well as one from Rafael Ratão, and are looking for their 51st state title. The team had already won the first game, away from home, 1-0. Wednesday is Ba-Vi, again at Fonte, for the Copa do… pic.twitter.com/NerjcUObn5 — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ecbahia) March 16, 2024

Grêmio victory

Saturday was also a victory for Grêmio, who beat Caxias 2-1 at the Centenário stadium in the first game of the semi-final of the Campeonato Gaúcho. Cristaldo and Diego Costa scored the winning goals for Tricolor.