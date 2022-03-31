With a great performance by Argentine striker Germán Cano, Fluminense defeated Flamengo 2-0 on Wednesday night (30) at the Maracanã stadium and was very close to the Carioca Championship title.

VEEEEEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINENSE! WITH TWO GOALS FROM GERMAN CANO, THE #TIMEDEGUERREIROS FLAMENGO WIN 2-0 AND COME OUT IN FRONT IN THE FIRST GAME OF THE CARIOCÃO FINAL! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! HELLO, TRICOLOR! pic.twitter.com/xEPwsVAUq5 — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) March 31, 2022

Now, Tricolor das Laranjeiras and Rubro-Negro decide the title of the Carioca Championship next Saturday (2), when they measure forces in the Maracanã stadium from 18:00 (Brasília time). In this match, Fluminense can even lose by a goal difference that takes the title, while Flamengo has to win by three goals to keep the cup in the 90 minutes, or, at least, win by two goals to go to the penalty shootout.

The 52,821 fans present at the Maracanã stadium watched a hot classic. From the first minute, the team led by Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa took charge of the actions, advancing their lines and prowling the area of ​​Abel Braga’s team, which held on to the defense in search of opportunities to try counterattacks.

With this panorama, the first finalization of the match came only in the 26th minute, in a header out of the defender Fabrício Bruno after a corner kick. Three minutes later, Rubro-Negro had another good opportunity, this time in a dangerous free kick by David Luiz.

However, Flamengo’s best opportunity in the initial stage came in the 32nd minute, when David Luiz went up a lot to head in danger after a corner kick. But goalkeeper Fábio saved it safely.

Fluminense had only one opportunity, in the 45th minute. And in it, the Laranjeiras team opened the scoring with forward Willian Bigode. However, the bid was annulled in a very poorly marked offside by the referee.

In the second half, the Laranjeiras team started to advance the lines a little and started to create a little more. However, coach Paulo Sousa made a substitution that changed the dynamics of the match, the entry of Uruguayan Arrascaeta.

And the Uruguay national team’s number 10 showed his quality in the 12th minute, when he received Bruno Henrique and crossed into the area. Defender David Braz partially pulled away and forward Pedro kicked violently from inside the area for a great defense by Fábio.

In the 20th minute, Fluminense responded with the Argentine Germán Cano, who took a shot from the middle of the field towards the Rubro-Negro goal, but Hugo managed to save it.

Flamengo came back with danger in the 27th minute, in a move in which Arrascaeta lifted the ball in the area in a free-kick, Bruno Henrique deflected it to the middle of the area, but the tricolor defense pushed it away. A minute later, Tricolor responded in a counterattack, in which Cano played for Arias, who had just entered, but the Colombian was disarmed by Fabrício Bruno.

The game won in emotion, and Rubro-Negro came back with danger in the 30th minute. Martinelli missed the ball and Flamengo pulled a counterattack that culminated in Arrascaeta’s submission. But Fabio defended.

When it looked like the Gávea team was getting closer to the first goal, it was Fluminense who opened the scoring. In the 37th minute, defender Léo Pereira, who had just entered, got all wrapped up and lost the ball to Arias, who triggered Cano. The Argentinian got rid of Filipe Luís and kicked the ball under Hugo.

THE GERMAN CANO IS TRICOLOR! : Mailson Santana/FFC pic.twitter.com/5iqoqHywBT — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) March 31, 2022

From there, Flamengo lost in the match and allowed the team led by Abel Braga to reach the second two minutes later. Calegari pulled a counterattack on the right from the midfield and crossed for Cano to score and give final numbers to the score.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat