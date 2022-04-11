“Elite 5″ landed on Netflix, with all its teenage bacchanal, last Friday, April 8. With eight episodes full of drama, debauchery and with new students to Las Encinas, this series of episodes have already become the most watched in the Top 10 of the streaming service. However, in addition to mysteries and investigations, there was a detail that caught the attention of Latino viewers: a cover of “Cariñito” sounded.

The popular theme has become a hymn for lovers of cumbia. In that sense, when a TikTok video showed the scene where it appears, the comments became involved in a war over its origin, because while some say it is a Peruvian success, others mention that it is Colombian.

Here we leave you some of the reactions that the “confrontation” left:

Reaction from TikTok users about the origin of “Cariñito”, a song that had a cover in “Elite 5”. Photo: LR composition/TikTok capture

Is it Peruvian or Colombian cumbia?

The owner of the video in the aforementioned social network made a new clip, with which she puts on the table the most accepted data in popular culture. In this way, the original composition is attributed to the Peruvian singer-songwriter Ángel Aníbal Rosado who popularized it with his group Los Hijos del Sol at the end of the 70s.

Its catchy rhythm and sentimental lyrics soon reached the ears of Colombian singer Rodolfo Aicardi, who met with music producer Pedro Muriel to record his version, which was later finalized with arrangements by Luis Carlos Montoya and the accompaniment of Los Hispanics.

“Cariñito” in Elite

This cover of “Cariñito”, which takes cumbia into the field of electro pop, specifically appeared in episode 6 of “Elite 5″, entitled “You can’t buy my love”.

The song is part of the 2018 EP “Uno” by Delaporte, the electronic music duo from Madrid made up of Sandra Delaporte and Sergio Salvi, who started in the industry between 2016 and 2017, when their single “Un Jardín” enchanted the show at talent “Fame to dance”.