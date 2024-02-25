Ms. Feldhaus-Plumin, is there a change that couples perceive as particularly fundamental when one takes over the care of the other?

Of course we can't compare all couples, but for every couple the roles within the relationship change. The person being cared for becomes dependent on the person caring for him or her because he or she needs help and support, and an asymmetrical relationship develops. This is a serious difference to the type of relationship in which couples usually lived together before.

Do you have any ideas on how couples can deal with this asymmetry?

This depends on the extent to which the person requiring care is still able to articulate themselves. If both can talk to each other, it's always good to talk these things out. What expectations do I have of you if you take care of me now? What are my needs, what are my limits? What can I endure? Can I tolerate you doing this or that for me? What am I ashamed of, what am I embarrassed about? But it is equally important that the carer expresses himself: What expectations do I have of you? Where are my limits? What can't I do for you?



















Does it make sense to talk about such questions in the abstract when both are healthy and don't know whether they will ever need care?

Yes, it is helpful in a partnership to discuss in advance what wishes, expectations and needs both are likely to have if they become in need of care. Of course there are limits if I discuss this fictitiously, but at least I have an idea of ​​what might be important to my partner.

If a couple actually agreed on how the care should proceed, but in the actual situation they realize that an estrangement is occurring between the two partners – what should they do?

On the one hand, it is important to address: Do we both still want me to look after you? It doesn't have to be either/or. For certain tasks, for example, an outpatient care service or day care can be used. On the other hand, reflecting on previous rituals in the couple relationship can help. Maybe instead of going to the cinema like before, a couple can have a romantic movie night at home with candles, popcorn and red wine to break up their daily routine, which is heavily influenced by caregiving.