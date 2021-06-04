Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Today (Saturday), the UAE participates with the whole world in the celebration of World Environment Day under the slogan “Reimagining, Recreating, Restoring”, which is based on restoring the ecosystem, and falls on the fifth of June of each year. Emphasizing the renewal of the determination to exert more efforts to protect the local ecosystem firstly and the global ecosystem secondly from the threats and challenges posed by the issues of the emerging Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic in particular and climate change in general for all countries of the world, with painful consequences for humanity, and participation Serious attention to the World Environment Day, which has become a major global platform, to promote awareness around the world and work to restore the ecosystem by reducing the risks caused by these issues, in order to preserve humankind and its future on this planet and its sustainability.

The UAE’s participation in the new session of this celebration also bears several indications, including the national and moral commitment to preserving and developing the ecosystem, and investing in its resources to the extent that achieves development, maintains its balance and guarantees the rights of future generations, in addition to celebrating the state’s unique achievements in maintaining order. The local environment over the past years, here it is and with its adoption of a new general environmental policy on its soil at the end of last year, which coincided with the global preoccupation with the negative secretions of the “Corona” pandemic on the health, education and economy sectors, but the UAE turned directly to the issue that caused this “pandemic” with negative secretions. Also on the environment sector, by launching an ambitious environmental policy in which it proves that it is qualified to bet on restoring and protecting the ecosystem through the implementation of many proactive initiatives, programs and projects to curb future threats, starting from the current year 2021 until 2030.

According to the UAE’s participation in this global occasion under the slogan “re-imagining, re-creating, restoring”, it also carries other meanings, including the UAE’s superior success in dealing with the challenge of the “emerging corona virus (Covid 19) pandemic, and the ability to achieve the desired balance between growth Preserving the ecosystem, in the sustainability of its resources, and the preservation of its biological diversity, in order to ensure a clean and safe green environment and contribute to providing prosperity, well-being, health, stability and happiness for current and future generations, emphasizing its leadership in promoting sustainable environmental action, and an invitation to governmental and private institutions, associations of public interest, the family and members of society to Assuming their societal, moral and human responsibilities in protecting the local ecosystem and developing its resources, as well as empowering youth in particular and enhancing their effective role in advancing the work to ensure the sustainability of the ecosystem.

Journey of achievements

The UAE places environmental sustainability at the forefront of its priorities, as working for the environment has been a strategic priority since its establishment. Over the past 50 years, the state, thanks to the visions and directives of its wise leadership, has provided a pioneering model in efforts to protect the ecosystem, preserve its natural resources and ensure the sustainability of its biodiversity, in addition to working For the sake of the climate, as it is today and with its general environmental policy, it is also preparing itself for a new stage based on the march of the achievements that have been made, preserving the gains, and continuing to keep pace with the best future requirements of the present and future generations by enhancing the quality of life on its land, with a focus on preserving On a sustainable environment that supports long-term economic growth, and in a way that supports efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The auditor of the general environmental policy of the UAE government finds the great care to achieve 4 environmental goals and 57 targets, divided into 8 environmental priorities based on the current and future directions of the government, led by climate change, followed by the preservation of the natural environment, air quality, food safety, and the sustainability of agricultural production. The objectives are to enhance the quality of life, support the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, promote diversity and economic prosperity, and preserve the environmental systems, their ecological resources and services, while the established targets were distributed On the government’s current and future directions in environmental affairs, in addition to ensuring the implementation of the state’s obligations at the national and global levels in all areas related to the environment.

global achievements

The country’s achievements did not stop at the local level, but rather achieved many of them at the regional and global levels. According to the reports and indicators of global competitiveness for 2020, it topped the international scene in 8 global indicators related to the areas of environmental work, while it ranked first at the regional level in 19 indicators, The list of global competitiveness reports and indicators that ranked the country in these advanced centers globally and regionally includes the Global Competitiveness Yearbook Report “issued by the International Institute for Management Development”, the Global Innovation Index “issued by INSEAD”, the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report, the Prosperity Index, and the Global Innovation Index Environmental Performance published by Yale University. According to the Competitiveness Yearbook report, the UAE ranked first globally in the Environmental Laws Index, and in the Prosperity Index, the UAE ranked first in the world in the Satisfaction Index for Environmental Conservation Efforts, which is measured and implemented by the Gallup Foundation for Studies, and within the Environmental Performance Index, the country topped the list. The first place for preserving wetlands, which represent one of the environments rich in biodiversity in the country, and the UAE ranked first in the world in the environmental performance index, in the “ecosystem services provided by nature to society through biodiversity at the level of species and ecosystems” Among them, the UAE also ranked first regionally in the indicators of “sewage treatment”, “pesticide regulation”, “marine protected areas”, ISO 14001 environmental certificates and many others. The Mohamed bin Zayed Fund for the Preservation of Living Organisms is an evidence of the country’s achievements at the global level, as it is one of the most important organizations that donate small aid to preserve endangered species in the world, as the Fund has provided more than 20 million dollars to provide protection for about 1,350 organisms. Endangered lives in 160 countries around the world, and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation plays an important role in ensuring a sustainable future for Houbara birds through its constant communication with more than 22 countries. The efforts made by the Fund in terms of international cooperation enhance confidence in the UAE’s progress in the right direction Towards a more protective future for Houbara in particular and the planet in general.

Features of commitment

The role of the UAE in preserving the environment and sustainability represents a long history. For centuries, it was their best choice to survive in a harsh environment and few resources, which was clearly expressed by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, when he said Our fathers and grandfathers lived on this land, coexisted with its environment on land and sea, and instinctively and sensitively realized the need to preserve it. And to take from it only what they need, and leave in it what future generations will find a source of goodness and a source of giving.”

Foreseeing the future

Based on the UAE’s awareness of the environmental pressures and challenges, at the local and global levels, that may worsen in the future as long as the business-as-usual approach continues, and therefore more efforts must be made, not only to achieve the goals of the national agenda, but also to plan to raise the ceiling of our ambitions, which is what It is being prepared for this year, the year of preparation for the next fifty. Just as the environment and sustainability have been at the heart of the development process over the past five decades (UAE Vision 2021), they will remain so in the next five decades (UAE Centennial 2071), and environmental and climate issues, and the transformation of the challenges associated with them into development opportunities, will remain on the list of priority issues, and the outlook will remain. The future, based on advanced sciences and modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence techniques, and best practices is the approach that we will continue to take to achieve this.

Excellence race

The UAE is keen to enhance the strength of its environmental work at the global level and its distinction in the race for excellence. The country has made clear global efforts during the current year (2021) in the interest and call for preserving the environment through major and most important international forums, and this is what makes it qualified to play a global role by Through the accumulated and gained experiences and environmental initiatives with global impact and the UAE’s clear international role in climate change, as it hosted the Regional Climate Change Dialogue in April 2021, followed by a high-level participation in the Climate Leaders Summit called by US President Joe Biden on April 22 and 23, 2021. The UAE’s participation in the wide impact, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched the “Agricultural Innovation in Climate” initiative, which is a very important initiative, given its contribution to building a balanced ecosystem and proving Clearly the UAE’s ability to lead global initiatives related to environmental action, as the UAE seeks to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention On climate change “COP 28”, in Abu Dhabi in 2023, which in turn will contribute to the strategic consolidation of the country’s position in leading the international community in climate and environmental affairs, as the UAE has expertise in mobilizing authorities to achieve the Paris Agreement and increase global ambitions towards achieving environmental stability. balanced.

new trends

The environment came among the priorities on which the general environmental policy was based. Through this priority, the UAE government seeks to implement 9 goals, 6 of which are based on the current state trends, such as reducing the loss of local species, protecting natural habitats and others, and 3 goals based on the future directions of the state and include achieving Preserving 22% of land and inland water areas, 20% of coastal and marine areas important for biodiversity, and rehabilitating 80% of wasted land by 2030, through a wide range of initiatives, programmes, plans and projects.

Organizations and conventions

Over the past years, the UAE has strengthened its role at the global level by joining international organizations, agreements and alliances related to the environment. In recent years, it has joined a new set of international initiatives and alliances, including: the International Solar Energy Alliance, the Climate and Clean Air Alliance, and the International Development Alliance. Green Belt and Road, PACE’s global circular economic acceleration platform. The Food Forever initiative, and many others, and the UAE has also established its position as a prestigious global destination to mobilize international efforts to address environmental and climate issues, as it periodically hosts many major international meetings in which thousands of leaders, officials and specialists in the government and business sectors participate, including, for example, the Climate Forum. At the World Government Summit, which is held in Dubai annually, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which is held in January of each year in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

3 green recovery initiatives

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment revealed 3 national environmental initiatives that support the efforts of the UAE to promote environmental sustainability and support it with innovative solutions.

The initiatives include signing a memorandum of understanding on promoting innovative solutions for the climate with the global consultant specialized in this field, Idianco Innovation, working to launch an integrated research platform in cooperation with a group of national academic institutions for studies and innovative solutions for the integrated management of chemicals, and launching the fourth edition of The State of the Green Economy Report in the UAE. His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Working for the environment and ensuring the sustainability of its natural resources and biodiversity represents an approach that accompanied the establishment and establishment of the UAE at the hands of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and its developmental path over the five decades. past.”

His Excellency added: “This approach has witnessed a development in the nature of the efforts made to ensure and achieve it, thanks to the wise and forward-looking vision of our wise leadership. It has become mainly dependent on innovative solutions and the use of the latest technologies to ensure the preservation of current ecosystems, enhance their ability to restore their vitality, and achieve their sustainability.” His Excellency indicated that the Ministry, in order to reinforce this approach and within its strategic priority to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of its natural resources and biodiversity, has worked to implement an integrated system, which includes the adoption of legislation and laws, and the launch of projects, programs and initiatives whose role is to achieve these goals, according to the highest international standards. The launch of new environmental initiatives comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to work for the environment and climate and to create a better future for current and future generations.

Clayathon

The memorandum of understanding with Idianco Innovation aims to enhance continuous cooperation in the field of climate action and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in this field, especially initiatives related to climate change, including the “Claymathon” initiative, which aims to raise awareness of individuals and cities around the world about the nature and risks of climate change, and how Interact with it through innovative ideas and solutions. The memorandum’s objectives include setting a working mechanism for the “Clymathon” initiative at the local level and its most important axes, in addition to its future steps, and coordination with relevant partners to promote the initiative, in addition to working on initiatives related to achieving the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and the UAE’s Climate Change Strategy 2050.

Khaled Al-Huraimel: We are all responsible مسؤولي

Khalid Al Huraimel, CEO of Bee’ah Group in Sharjah, said: “World Environment Day is a wonderful annual occasion that reminds us of the need to continue efforts to preserve and protect the environment for our future generations from the dangers of pollution, because the environment is everyone’s responsibility and efforts must be combined to reach the desired results.” He added, “Everyone must be responsible and take simple but effective steps, including recycling and consolidating it as a way of life, consuming products in a responsible manner, shifting towards renewable and clean energy sources and reducing the carbon footprint.”