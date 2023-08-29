With videoMemphis Depay was injured at Atlético Madrid on Monday. The attacker of the Dutch national team had to be replaced after more than half an hour of play in the away match against Rayo Vallecano. Atlético won 7-0.



Sports editorial



Aug 28, 2023

Depay was able to leave on his own. Atlético reports that he was replaced due to muscle problems. The 29-year-old former PSV player had scored earlier in the match. After a cross from the left from Saúl, Depay gave Atlético a 2-0 lead after fifteen minutes of play. Shortly after Depay dropped out, the Argentinian Nahuel Molina made it 3-0. The Frenchman Antoine Griezmann had opened the score in the second minute for coach Diego Simeone’s team.

In the second half, Atlético ran much further away from Vallecano. Álvaro Morata, Ángel Correa, again Morata and Marcos Llorente determined the final score at 7-0. Atlético has 7 points after three rounds and is second behind Real Madrid, which has not yet lost any points.

Memphis Depay celebrates his goal. © ANP/EPA



Bad news for Koeman

Depay’s injury means bad news for national coach Ronald Koeman, who will play the important European Championship qualifiers against Greece (September 7) and Ireland (September 10) with the Orange at the beginning of September. Memphis was part of Koeman’s pre-selection. Next Friday he will announce his final group for the duels in September.

Depay has been undisputed for years and one of the most important players in the Orange squad, but has been struggling with injuries lately. Last season he played only ten league matches for FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid due to physical malhour. The attacker, who was accurate 44 times for the Orange, also missed the Nations League final round against Croatia and Italy last June.

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Spanish league.





