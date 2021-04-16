Decisions

It is Tuesday night and the President of the Nation speaks with an official whom he considers a friend: “It is time to take action. And I am going to do it,” he says circumspectly. He does it from his loneliness of isolation due to COVID in the Quinta de Olivos. Alberto Ángel Fernández’s interlocutor tries to justify the president before this chronicler: “They say that he goes around to make decisions and now, that he takes strong measures, they criticize him.” But not everyone in Alberto’s Cabinet agrees on the way the latest announcements were resolved, which were unknown to the officials themselves until a few hours before they were made. “With the latest announcement we did a choral thing of the entire Cabinet speaking through the media and communicating, amicably, the new measures. Today, Alberto comes out speaking by himself and suspending classes, to generate anger even from those who love us and vote for us but have the children in their homes again like last year, “complains an official who suffered the confusion of the communication of the new measures.

Santiago Cafiero and Carla Vizzotti

The rush in the new traffic restrictions and the suspension of classes was also suffered by Santiago Cafiero and Carla Vizzotti. The Chief of Staff was summoned by the President to Olivos at the beginning of Wednesday afternoon. The Minister of Health -who had arrived at Casa Rosada- had to run to the Presidential Residence and suspend all its agenda, at the call of the President. “Carla did not know what was going to be announced,” they recognized near the head of Health. Cafiero and Vizzotti arrived in Olivos before Fernández’s urgent call and both raised their eyebrows when the President told them that one of the decisions was to close the schools for 15 days. The minister had asked, that same morning before the media, that “they only go to work and take the boys to school.” The other injured was Nicolás Trotta, head of the Education portfolio, who does not have the right of the President’s telephone door handle, that is, he does not have an oiled line with Alberto. “We have to take care of Carla,” pleaded a minister on Thursday morning, when the health official tried to rewind her sayings and accommodate them to the new reality in force -via DNU- until April 30. But the presidential surprises did not stop: the day after the announcements, the person who was going to go out on Radio 10 to speak with Gato Sylvestre to defend the measures was the Chief of Staff. To the surprise of several, Alberto Fernández appeared on the phone, who took the opportunity to give news not contemplated in the announcements, such as the items for the beneficiaries of the AUH, the closure of the shopping malls and a kind of apology to the health workers . Hallways on fire …

Alberto Fernández and Carla Vizzotti at a new meeting of the Vaccination Committee against the coronavirus. Photo Presidency of the Nation

To the board.

But not only Vizzotti and Trotta were paying. The person in charge of Education of the province of Buenos Aires, Agustina Vila, He had defended the continuity of classes before the Buenos Aires mayors, giving as statistical data that the contagion rate in secondary schools was only 6%. Given this, the mayor ultra K Mario Secco, asked him to close the schools in Ensenada, which deserved a reply from Axel Kicillof’s trusted official, pointing out that measures should be taken together and not, in isolation. Hours later, Alberto spoke at length with Kicillof and from that talk, the harsh restrictive measures for the entire AMBA emerged. The presidential consultations were with the Buenos Aires governor and with Cristina Kirchner, who was on the phone aware of the closure of educational establishments. Front of All?

Agustina Vila, Director of Education for the province of Buenos Aires. Photo Snow

The Pelado jump

Another of the complaints of several inhabitants of the Casa Rosada was that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta was given a stained glass window, with the subject of classes and the promise of the presence of security forces in Buenos Aires, “We let him show off and play the role Good to the most educated, studious and intelligent of all the opposition “a civil servant snorted while looking resignedly at the Larreta press conference, But more crude was a mayor who made an effort to defend Alberto Fernández from the influences of the Patria Institute: “We did the same in 2015, This is how Mauricio Macri was made president, it is the same path. They inflated it and ended up beating us. Now, in the same way, we are going against Larreta, “complained the mayor who complained, at the same time, that he was about to run out of vaccines in his district. They don’t win to annoyance …