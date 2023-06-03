Medical attention at all times has been expensive, and consequently inaccessible, for many sectors of society that lack financial resources.

In Mexico and Sinaloafor some decades there have been medical services subsidized by the public sector, but given the economical crisis and other causes, the benefits of this type of institution are increasingly limited and for working citizens to attend to their health problems, they often go to a private serviceit is complicated.

Yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha made public the donation by the family of Rosy de Aguilar of a health truck for women, enabled to do mammograms and other studies.

The governor indicated that by having two units with these services, one would stay at a fixed point and the other would be transferred to the communities, a very wise decision, considering that many women do not leave their towns to carry out these studies because they do not always You have the money for the transfers.

Similar UNITS to perform mammograms and Pap smears they have been well accepted by the population and detect diseases early.

It is known that offering these free services to the population is not easy, since a budget is required for inputs. But perhaps the authorities could appreciate that it may be more important than saving a life.

We recommend you read: