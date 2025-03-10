Cariñena has been appointed European Wine City and, among its acts of celebration, she did not want to miss the opportunity to bullfighting in the figure of whom on March 30, 1746 she was born in the neighboring town of Fuendetodos, also land also of Garnacha and wine grape, the most universal Aragon, Francisco de Goya.

On March 30, City Hall, Provincial Council and Chamber of Commerce have joined forces so that the flirtatious Cariñena Plaza welcomes a bullfight that, how could it be otherwise, in the place and on the date, will be Goyesco. Cayetano, Daniel Luque and Emilio de Justo with bulls of Montalvo, make up a luxury poster to enhance all cultural, sports and social acts that the European wine of wine plans to organize throughout this year.

«It will be a unique opportunity for our municipality. Starting this year’s acts with a Goyesca run is a wink to our land and the promotion of our products, especially, ”said Sergio Ortiz, mayor of Cariñena. For his part, the subaltern and entrepreneur, Jesús Arrow, who organizes the run, said that “it will be a tribute to the art of bullfighting and Goya whose legacy is intimately linked to this land.”

And he stressed the importance of the poster with Cayetano in his last year active, Daniel Luque winner of the last Pilar Fair of the Aragonese capital, and Emilio de Justo, who has monopolized successes in different squares of the community.