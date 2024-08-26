Carina Cabezas (Barcelona, ​​1967) defines herself as an optimistic, histrionic and persevering person, who loves people and, in her desire to disrupt, sometimes likes to say something cool and remain calm: “It’s fun to see the reaction of others,” she says. The president in Spain of the French services firm Sodexo says that she owes much of the confidence she has in herself to her father. He is her great role model. “He told me ‘you will get where you want to go and you will be what you want to be’. I was going against the current at that time, which was complicated for a woman. My father was my great driving force and that phrase has marked me throughout my life. It is what women today need to hear.”

Ask. As a child I wanted to be an astronaut, what happened?

Answer. I was very young when Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon and I have that image with my mother: one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. And I remember that from that moment on I decided that I wanted to be an astronaut, I wanted to go to the Moon. And then, since I was good at science, and there was a connection between my ambition for everything that was the universe, with physics and mathematics, which is what I studied. But the harsh reality is that in Spain there was no budget to invest in that type of research, even though we had the Astrophysical Institute of the Canary Islands, where I had the great opportunity to finish my degree. And then you became a university professor, Physics didn’t have many opportunities at that time. So I packed my bags and decided that that wasn’t going to be my life. But I have been and continue to be a great fan. I love science and everything related to the cosmos. It’s one of my great passions. Although my life is a normal life. I got married, I had three children… That would have been more complicated otherwise.

P. I read that you wrote to NASA, why?

R. So I wrote to the NASA astronauts to invite them to my communion. I was eight years old and, as I was crazy about space, I was following Apollo 11, 12, 13, all the Apollos, and the only thing that occurred to me was to invite them to my communion. How silly, right? I wrote a letter and it arrived. And I found a yellow envelope in the mailbox telling me that, of course, the astronauts couldn’t come to my party, but they sent me some magnificent photographs that they took from the Moon, signed by all of them and endorsed by NASA, and I have them hanging in my house because I was so excited. It was the most important gift of my life.

P. What are your main hobbies?

R. I’m a bit of an oddball. What I like most is finding faults in continuityI like to watch movies 18 times and look for editing errors. Then I go to some internet forums, where there are crazy people like me, and we comment on them. It may seem boring, but it is not. The type of movies I like are science fiction and many of them are made by computer, so editing errors are very frequent. Even in Interstellarwith its quality and budget, I have found faults. I am a big film buff.

P. How much time do you spend on mistakes? continuity?

R. I dedicate my Saturday nap time to it, and not always because my husband wants to watch other types of genres.

P. What others hobbies has?

R. I love sport, I ski in winter every weekend and cycle in summer with my husband, which allows us to spend more time together. We have cycled the Camino de Santiago four times and we plan to do it a fifth time. I also love animals, I am a dog lover. I am following a lot of websites where there are elderly dogs that spend their last years in animal shelters and my intention is to adopt them. Now I am sponsoring them, I go to visit them, but my intention is to have at home, in addition to my two dogs, two or three more grandparents, to whom I can give all my love in their last days. I know that it will fill me up a lot. And I have another hobby: with a group of people in our free time we go to the houses of elderly people who live alone to paint them. Because at 80 years old they are capable of living their life, but not of painting, nor do they have money to put their house in order. We do it on Saturday or Sunday. And they are very grateful.

P. She had cancer and wanted to tell people about it. What do you think her example has contributed?

R. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, the first thing I did was gather the women on my team to tell them that I was going to have surgery and I realised that none of them had annual check-ups. I was very angry. And I realised that we were doing very badly in prevention and breast cancer can be cured if you catch it in time. We women will not catch it in time if we do not have a check-up. The great contribution is prevention, not being afraid of having a check-up. We have to teach women to have a check-up once a year. That has always been my message. The problem is not detecting it, it is detecting it in time. One in eight women will have breast cancer. It is a lottery that can happen to all of us, but it can happen to us in time.

P. Do you know how to disconnect?

R. As I get older [No tan mayor… tengo disforia de edad] It’s harder for me. Until now, my weekends have been spent with my family. I’ve needed to disconnect in order to be 100% with them during those moments. Sometimes you can’t disconnect because there are pending issues from Friday, which is something you should never do. Now that my children are older, and they don’t require all the effort, it’s harder for me to disconnect. I have more time for myself, which is very good because I haven’t been able to dedicate it to myself these past few years, but my head is freer and it can be bad at times.

P. What do you do when you have that free time for yourself?

R. I do everything. I do gardening. I watch movies, I can stay connected for three or four hours. I go to animal shelters. I have more time to put on creams. To rest. And to think. I think you should dedicate half an hour of your life a day just to thinking, about anything, and I do that after dinner.

P. Do you take care of yourself?

R. Since I had cancer, I take care of myself. I do real sports and I eat well. Although I have a sweet tooth and sometimes I eat a donut. The key is to eat little. It is the way to live many years with quality of life.

P. Are you stressed?

R. I don’t have time to be stressed. I feel great and, as I dedicate part of my life to doing sport, which is very good for my mind, and I have a great team, I am happy.

P. Is she capricious?

R. I would say no, but if I asked my husband or my children they would say yes. And if I asked my mother she would say that I am the most capricious in the universe, so we are going to stick with the fact that I am usually capricious. Although more than capricious, I am a person who when she wants things she wants them right away, I am rushI am not patient and that has a dose of whim.

