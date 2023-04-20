Culiacán.- The Tomateros Stadium will become the stage next June 9 to receive the Carin León concert in Culiacán, Sinaloa. A show that promises to make us cry, dance and ‘get upset’ with the most successful corridos from Sonora.

Carin León will not govern alone, As part of the show, Raúl Hernández Jr, Grupo AlFa and Óscar Calín will perform.

In the show of the successful singer you will be able to enjoy hits like ‘Que vuelvas’, ‘Tú’. ‘The toxic one’, ‘The wedding of the huitlacoche’, ‘Give me a kiss and say goodbye’, ‘I threw it away’, ‘I saw you with him’ and many more.

Tickets

If you can’t resist the excitement anymore and want to secure a place at the concert You can buy your tickets in pre-sale starting Friday, April 27.

The pre-sale of tickets will have two points, a physical one in Culiacán, Sinaloa and a virtual one: the Hotel San Marcos and the website www.ticketstar.com.mx.

The show will have tickets of different value, the lowest cost to see Carin León is 500 pesos and the highest is 4 thousand. There are other prices between these quantities.

List of prices and areas in the show:

Fan Zone: 4 thousand pesos.

Diamond Zone: 3 thousand pesos.

Platinum Zone: 2 thousand pesos.

Box: thousand 200 pesos.

Plates 950 pesos.

Center: 750 pesos.

Sides: 500 pesos.

Who is the singer of ‘La boda del huitlacoche’?

Throughout his artistic career under the name of ‘Carin León’, Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez has managed to accumulate a long list of hits such as ‘La boda del huitlacoche’, a cover so popular that many fans identify it only with his voice.

The singer, guitarist and composer was born on July 26, 1989 in Hermosillo, Sonora, the son of Óscar Díaz de León and Carmen Julia Huez.

From the first years of his existence, he showed taste and certain musical abilities, a talent fostered thanks to the fact that in his maternal family he always lived with music.

At the age of 15, he began learning the guitar, an instrument that until 2023 sometimes accompanies him in his performances. With the passage of time, he decided to focus his attention on singing and later on regional Mexican, the most popular genre in Mexico and one of the most important on the continent.

After being a member of Los Reales and Grupo Arranke, he became a soloist with the advice of his manager Javier ‘El Tamarindo’ González, with whom he began to savor the honey of success thanks to the song ‘Through the glass’.

This piece was recorded with his voice shortly before separating from Grupo Arranke and helped him position himself on the Mexican scene.