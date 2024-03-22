Roar abroad! Carin León was in the news once again, outside her countryexactly in USA. The artist continues to achieve achievements and this time he gained popularity on American soil for having been chosen as the singer who will open one of the concerts of the Rolling Stones, in May. In the following note we tell you who this personality is and everything you need to know about his career.

Who is Carin León and why is she popular?

Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez or also called Carin Leon He was born in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora, on July 26, 1989, and showed his taste for music from a very young age. He began his journey in 'The Royals' and continued his career in 'Arranke Group', in which he gained more notoriety thanks to the song 'Athrough the glass'. Likewise, in 2018, upon noticing the great reception she had with the public, she decided to launch her solo career. His growth has led him to have collaborations with artists such as Maluma, Kanny Garciaamong others.

Why will Carin León open the Rolling Stone concert?

Carin Leon surprised all his followers, this week, by announcing on social networks that he would be part of one of the shows of the Rolling Stones. He would be the opening act at the show that the British band will give, on May 7, at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona. León will be key during the album's promotional tour 'Hackney Diamonds'. His participation confirms, once again, his good artistic moment. “This is one of those things that you dream about in your head.“he said in the description of the publication.

This is how Carin León announced her participation in the Rolling Stone concert. Photo: Carin León / Instagram

What awards has Carin León won as a singer?

Thanks to the various musical productions that it has released so far, Carin Leon has won two awards in the Latin Grammy: to the Best Northern Music Album and Best Regional Mexican Song. Likewise, in the Lo Nuestro Awards It also managed to win the categories Best Band Song of the Year and Best New Artist of the year.

How many albums does Carin León have in her solo career?

If all the solo albums made only in the studio are taken into account, Carin Leon It has 3 famous examples: 'The bad', 'Unpublished' and 'Milk Fang'. The 3 musical productions were released to the public and their fans between 2019 and 2023.

This was the cover of his album 'Colmillo de Leche'. Photo: Carin León

What are Carin León's best hits?

Among the best songs performed by Carin Leon, Throughout his career, there are: 'Que Vuelvas', 'Alch Si', 'First date', 'According to Who' and 'I Thank You'. Some of these successful songs have been collaborations with renowned figures in the industry such as Maluma, Kanny García and Grupo Frontera.

