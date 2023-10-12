The Mexican singer Carin León currently enjoys international fame, which has also allowed him to accumulate a great financial fortune. In that sense, he has the opportunity to indulge in some treats, such as the luxurious collection of antique vehicles that he keeps.

The range of vehicles that León has ranges from all models, styles and colors. Although he maintains a low profile on social networks and does not usually show them, the portal Torkspecialized in vehicles, announced the wide variety of cars that the You interpreter owns.

The brands it has are top-level, among which stand out: a Dodge Durango SRT truck worth US$68,000. This was shown by the singer through his personal Instagram account, a post that caused a stir among his fans and endless likes.

Photo: Instagram @carinleonoficial

A Lincoln Navigator worth US$64,000, which was produced in 1997. The singer owns one from 2016, the year in which the vehicle had different updates and that is where its value comes from.

Also on the list is a 1959 Buick Invicta, worth $100,000. It is a convertible and two-door version that has been the envy of many, which Carin has used in one or another video to conquer the public.

At the same time, there is the Mercedes Benz G Class, which costs US$147,500. One of the fastest cars that the singer owns, as it has an acceleration to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.

Carin León’s favorite luxury car

However the The car that has attracted the most attention in his luxurious and eccentric garage is his favorite car. and the one that, repeatedly, the Mexican regional singer has mentioned. This is a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, one of the most popular models of the 1950s. A car for which Carin paid more than US$50,000