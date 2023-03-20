Mexico.- The first day of the festival ‘Live Latino 2023‘, ended up being a complete success after Carin León appeared as the in charge of closing the event and go up on stage Santa Fe Klan and Lila Downs.

And it is that the interpreter of ‘The wedding of the Huitlacoche’ he invited Lila Downs and the Santa Fe Klan to accompany him on the show, who had already made their appearances on the show.

We recommend you read…

In the video that is already circulating social networksyou can see the three singers interpreting the theme, ‘The ways of the life‘, by Omar Geles, which became very famous after being sung by regional Mexican artists.

Thanks to this performance, the show was considered as one of the best presentations of Vive Latino 2023.

We recommend you read…

Although many speculated that Carin León might not measure up Of the artists who attend Vive Latino 2023 for being a new singer, in addition to belonging to the regional genre, the truth is that the singer broke any expectation that users might have about his work.

It should be noted that even before the well-known rapper and Lila Downs shared the stage with Carin, the truth is that the 33-year-old from Sonora managed to win the admiration of the public with his solo performance.

In addition to having sung their own songs and the show with the other singers, the songs that sounded strongly in the concert were from Juan Gabriel and Los Bukis.

After the show at the festival, Lila Downs and the interpreter of ‘Debo Entender’ will continue with their tour, and their next appearance will take place on May 14, 2023 at the National Auditorium.

In fact, Carin León will also give a concert at the National Auditorium, something that makes it clear that her career is beginning to go on the right track.