By spending a large part of their lives on stage, it is inevitable that celebrities have a setback, misstep or time that leads them to star. funny or dramatic falls that have gone viral. Many will remember the well-known slips of Madonna, Karol G, Juan Gabriel and more, because now the exponent of the Mexican regional Carin León is added to the list.

And it turns out that the interpreter of The wedding of the Huitlacoche, the toxic and come back I was having the best time during the palenque of the Villahermosa Tabasco Fair 2023 when they started raise the glasses. As the native of Hermosillo delighted his fans with his musical repertoire, Sonora began to look a little “dizzy”, until suddenly it ended in a fall that is going viral in TikTok.

Despite the fact that the concert organizers tried to reduce the moment of the abrupt fall of the famous turning off the lightsthe moment did not escape the cameras of numerous attendees who managed to notice what happened and managed to capture on video when the Carin ended up falling on instruments of the musicians who accompanied him and almost on a musician.

It turns out that Carin León was looking for her guitar to interpret another of her melodies, however, when she bent down a bit in front to pick it up, she lost her balance (because of the ‘excess drinks’) and ended up spilling out of her mouth. Quickly one of the musicians who accompany him stood up to try to help him. After this, the lights went out for a moment to obscure the facts, however, Carin himself alluded to what happened.

They have the blessing that it is the first time that I have fallen and I have been ‘bier’ drunk than right now, but the net we are having a good time, “said the famous taking the applause and ovations of the public.

His statements about the incident did not end there, because through his Instagram stories he released a new message confirming that he had passed the alcohol during his concert.

You know that a peda was good when you wake up sore and you don’t even know that you fell hahahaha. Tabasco what a cabróx public! It is impossible not to take here, my respects. What a perrx energy. Dying to come back,” wrote Carin León.

As expected, the videos of his encounter with the ground have gone viral on TikTok, where users have made a variety of funny comments about what happened to the singer, who recently showed off his renewed figure after losing some weight.