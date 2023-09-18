Some days ago Luis Miguel was presented completely live at Las Vegas and who this weekend was also performing in the well-known ‘sin city’ was the Sonoran singer Carin Leon.

Carín decided to surprise her audience in Las Vegas and delighted those present with a cover by Luis Miguela very special tribute for the singer known as ‘El Sol de México’, but the result It was not liked by many.

The Sonoran singer Carín León made a very special cover of the song ‘Until you forget me‘ of Luis Miguelbut the result ended up not being liked by the artist’s fans, as they claim it is not at his level to be able to interpret it.

A video of Carín singing said song circulates on the Internet, but among the comments many mock him or accuse him of not being worthy to interpret the song properly, arguing that it is a piece made for Luis Miguel.

Luis Miguel has not yet commented on León’s tribute to him, nor has the singer himself spoken about the criticism he has received, although it has been his fans who have defended him and praised his unique and special talent.

Carín León has not ceased to surprise everyone with her vocal range and her abilities on stage, although not many are happy with her success, as she has some retractors who are only aware of her movements to find errors or something to criticize her. .

