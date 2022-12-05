Great anticipation for the world premiere scheduled for February 25th of the show that combines iconic soundtracks with incredible performances on ice

The “ice queen” Carolina Kostner will lead the stellar cast of the world premiere of “Cinema on ice”, scheduled at the PalaVela in Turin on February 25th: a show that will combine iconic soundtracks with thrilling performances on ice, in the city where Italian cinema was born, on the track unanimously considered the most beautiful in Italy as well as venue for the 2022 Grand Prix Figure Skating Final.

FABULOUS CAST — The star cast also includes the French couple, who won gold at the last Olympics, formed by Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. Kostner will thus be on stage in Turin, where she participated in her first Olympics in 2006 as a standard-bearer, competing on the notes of the soundtrack created by Maestro Ennio Morricone for the film "Mission". The event, produced by ProdeaGroup with the artistic direction of Opera on Ice, promoted by the Turin University Sports Center and in collaboration with the National Cinema Museum of Turin and the Palavela, the Italian temple of ice skating, official headquarters of the CUS Torino Skating su Ghiaccio and competition venue for the short track and figure skating disciplines at the next Universiade of Turin 2025, will see as choreographers the world champions Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, gold medal in figure skating at the Universiade of Turin 2007.

UNIQUE SHOW — "Luca and I could not be happier and more honored by the role that has been proposed to us", explain Cappellini and Lanotte. "We are working on creating the choreographies and the first ideas are thrilling". The program is very varied: from the masterpieces of the master Ennio Morricone, such as "Once upon a time in America", "Mission" and "Giù la testa", to the great films that have made the history of cinema, including "Star Wars ", "Titanic" and "Il Gladiatore". The event is supported by 4Elements AssociAction in collaboration with the Ice Memory Foundation, a huge international project on the memory of ice led by the Italian CNR and the French CNRS. The aim of "Cinema on Ice" is to raise funds and tell how, through sport, entertainment and the talents of Cinema and Sport, who will parade on the Ice Carpet of the event, we can concretely raise awareness among the general public respect for the environment. The ticket price includes a donation of one euro which the organizer will pay to the Foundation. The carbon footprint of the event will be calculated by Event-Green.com and will be compensated by supporting a project of the Ice Memory Foundation in order to make the event have a positive environmental impact.

THE ALGORITHM — “Cinema on Ice” will be the first world event compensated thanks to the use of the EGEV algorithm and software which scientifically determines the quantity of CO2 produced on the basis of the consumption generated by the event itself. The show will start at 21. Tickets online at www.ticketone.it/artist/cinema-on-ice/. Info and tickets on: custorino.it and ticketone.it. For further information on the event it is possible to visit the websites: www.custorino.it and www.operaonice.eu.

