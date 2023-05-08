Milan – The former CEO of Carige has been sent to trial Paolo Fiorentinothe then manager of accounting records Mauro Mangani, and the bank itself, for the affair concerning the 2018 half-yearly report and the alleged failure to notify the market of the need to write down non-performing loans by hundreds of millions.

The investigating judge Giulio Fanales ordered the indictment, accepting the request of the prosecutor Paolo Filippini. The trial in which Malacalza Investimenti will be among the plaintiffs alongside several savers will open on 21 September before the third criminal section of the Tribunal. The allegations are market manipulation and false corporate communications since, summarizing the charge, the half-year report would have indicated “corrections that do not correspond to the truth for 39.7 million euros” and, instead, it would have been omitted to “provide in the explanatory notes the requests formulated” by the ECB inspectors “equal to 254.7” million euros in adjustments. Furthermore, between 3 and 13 August, false news was reportedly communicated to the market “suitable for causing a significant change in the price of the ordinary share” of Carige.

Fiorentino’s lawyer: “Confident in full acquittal”

“We are confident that in the trial Dr. Fiorentino will be acquitted with full formula. It is indicative that Consob has not brought a civil action, a truly unusual circumstance in market offense proceedings”. This was stated in a note by the lawyer Giuseppe Iannaccone, defender of Paolo Fiorentino, indicted in Milan as part of the investigation into Banca Carige, of which he was managing director in the past.