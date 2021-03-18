Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The veteran English star Jimmy Cariger, the legend of the “Reds”, said that the departure of Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Harry Kane (Tottenham) to one of the two giants in the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid, or any other team that plays in the English Premier League, is possible and possible. But, at the same time, he stressed that they had missed the opportunity to move, within the framework of a huge deal in financial terms, noting that the stay of Salah and Kane in Liverpool and Tottenham, for years to come, would be the best and best decision for them.

The name Salah had been frequently reported since the beginning of his brilliance with Liverpool, to be an expected deal for Barcelona or Real Madrid, while Kane’s name was hesitated to become a prospective deal in Real Madrid or Manchester United, and in both cases there was no fruitful development.

He added: I think that Salah and Ken’s situation is completely similar, and that they will continue their journey with the Reds and the Spurs in the coming years, given that the age factor is not in their interest, as the first is 29 years old, and the second 28 years old, and this is usually taken into account in any deal. An important transfer, because the buying clubs will be very reluctant to pay 120 million pounds to either club.

Cariger emphasized that the major clubs would be more interested in obtaining the services of the younger players, such as Frenchman Kylian Mbappe (22 years) from Paris Saint-Germain, and Norwegian Erling Haaland (20 years) from Borussia Dortmund, who are now facing the attention of the major European clubs, as they are still ahead of them. The opportunity to play and shine for at least 10 years.