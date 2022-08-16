Now the board of Carige will be able to resume its work after it was interrupted. On the table the approval of the half-yearly accounts and the merger plan with Bper

Genoa – The court has revoked the provision with which, at the request of Malacalza Investimenti, the shareholders’ meeting resolutions by which Carige had appointed the board of directors on June 15 last year and filed the liability action against Castelbarco and Montani.

Malacalza then loses. Carige’s board of directors is legitimate and can return to work, after it had been frozen pending a ruling by the judge.

“Banca Carige welcomes with satisfaction the issuance of the aforementioned provision, which allows the resumption of the activities of the Board of Directors in view of the next management and strategic commitments – reads a note – In this regard, further communications are reserved regarding theapproval of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022 and of the merger plan by incorporation of Banca Carige into Bper Banca Spa “.