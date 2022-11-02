“Monday 28 November 2022 Banca Carige will become Bper Banca”: this is how the letter signed in Modena by the general manager of Banca Carige Matteo Bigarelli and the managing director of Bper Banca, Piero Luigi Montani, to inform the 800,000 account holders of one of the oldest banks in the world, the Cassa di Risparmio di Genova and Imperia, founded in 1483 as a pawnshop by the Franciscan Blessed Angelo da Chivasso, of the historic handover.

It marks the end of an era for the historic Ligurian bank, which from November 28 will officially enter the fourth national banking group. «The main changes in summary will be the modification of the account number and the IBAN for all account holders and the modification of the internet banking and corporate banking service. – explain the leaders -. The transition to the new coordinates will take place automatically and account holders will be able to continue to use checks, debit cards and credit cards linked to their account. The collection provisions, such as the crediting of salaries and pensions, and the permanent payment provisions in place, such as domiciled utilities, will be automatically attributed to the new coordinates ”.

The internet banking of

Carige Online will no longer be available and customers will have to subscribe to Bper’s. On Friday 25 November, for technical reasons, the early closure of the BancaCarige branches is expected at 11.30. From the evening of Wednesday 23 November to the late morning of 25 November the ATMs at the branches Carige they will be out of service, as well as the cash desks at the Carige branches until Monday 28 October.

Bigarelli and Montani they say they are “aware of the extent of this change and of the effects it may have on customers ‘relations with the bank” and refer to a question and answer document published on the institutions’ websites.