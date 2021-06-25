Genoa – Banca Carige, in advance of the forecasts contained in the Strategic Plan, starting from July, it will hire up to 30 young people to be indefinitely included in the workforce.

“The inclusion of young colleagues – reads the note from the Institute – is functional to the need for renewal of the workforce to better respond to the demands of the digital transformation process, and the desire to confirm the Group’s commitment to the new generations in a very difficult context for employment, especially for young people “.

After the success of the Ma.Re.Ba project (Manager of the Banking Network) – now in its second edition – with the entry into the workforce of 15 young people, “the hiring of additional resources confirms the operational vitality of the Group – concludes the note – and the ambition to return to being protagonists with customers and with the territory to whose growth Carige actively contributes”.