Genoa – Carige beats Mps and Popolare di Bari on time and is preparing to become the first of the resolved Italian banking crises. Bper’s board of directors meets today to approve the binding offer to purchase from the Ligurian institute. The meeting of the general council of the Interbank Fund, shareholder (80%) of the outgoing Carige, is also expected today.