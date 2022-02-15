Genoa – “We are very satisfied with the agreement signed yesterday (February 14, ed), which once the necessary authorization procedures have been completed will lead to the acquisition of Carige by June. an industrial operation that we strongly wanted, after understanding the potential creation of value that the combination between the two banks was able to generate “. Piero Luigi Montani, CEO of Bper Banca, comments on the transaction closed with Carige.

“The organizational plan of the new Group and the representation of the synergies that can be expressed will be provided after the closing, at the time of presentation of the new Business Plan which will incorporate the impacts of the acquisition. However, I can say, as of now, that we are well aware of the strategic importance that Carige has, in particular for the Liguria region. This is why we strongly feel the responsibility of this project which pursues sustainable development in the long term, respecting the peculiarities of a historical institute and the values ​​that characterize Bper, among which I emphasize the great attention to human resourcesa positive tradition in trade union relations and a consolidated experience in the execution of extraordinary transactionsalso confirmed in the past year, which saw us protagonists of one strong growth in terms of size and quality. Now our goal is to be a constant and authoritative point of reference for businesses and familiessupporting productive investments and industrial supply chains, in full coherence with the objectives of the NRP, to consolidate the recovery of the country’s economic systems “.

Bper’s CEO then added that he is convinced that “Carige will be able to express increasingly satisfactory levels of profitability, also thanks to the contribution of the product factories of the BPER Group. The role of Banca Cesare Ponti as a specific development vehicle in the private banking sector will also be enhanced, while as regards the distribution model we will maintain a strong and rooted presence, even if in a less concentrated and widespread perspective, in line with a market situation. characterized by a strong development of technology and digital methods “. With these premises, he concludes,” our daily commitment continues to complete an important operation, of which we fully confirm the strategic and industrial value “.