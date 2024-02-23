Caribeños de Guadalupe, one of the most popular cumbia groups in our country, never stops surprising its audience with new singers. On this occasion, social networks exploded with one of his most recent hires, who left more than one with their mouths open due to his impeccable vocal range and his performance on stage.

But the new member of the La Libertad orchestra not only attracted attention for his great voice, but also because many fans found several similarities with another iconic cumbia singer, even more so when he performed one of the songs with which he became known. Nacional level. Who is it about?

Who is the new singer of Caribeños de Guadalupe?

The new singer of Caribbean people from Guadeloupe is called Danitzon Morana young performer who joined the famous cumbia group in January 2024. In the video in question, which has already exceeded 500,000 views on TikTok, Moran can be seen during a concert, performing 'My deadly vice'a song composed by Luis Chávez together with Ronald Reátegui and that various groups were responsible for turning into one of the public's favorites.

Danitzon Moran, also known as 'Mañosita', shows his passion for singing on his networks, which led him to be part of the cumbia group Voces Sensuales last year. Likewise, he shares with his large number of followers the great love he feels for his family, made up of his wife and his little daughter.

Who do you compare the new singer of Caribeños de Guadalupe to?

What caught the attention of Danitzon Moran's voice is its great resemblance to that of Esaud Suareziconic singer known as the 'Prince of Cumbia' and who showcased his talent in important groups of the genre, such as Kaliente, Papillon, Caribeños de Guadalupe, among others.

Suárez, throughout his career in music, turned a wide variety of songs into anthems, such as 'Solo', 'Triste clown', 'Because a man does not cry', etc. However, it was 'My Mortal Vice' with which his voice resonated on the radio nationwide and made a name for himself in cumbia.

It was precisely that song that went viral in recent days, since Danitzon Moran's voice, while he performs it, has a great similarity to that of Esaud Suárez; However, this is nothing new, since Moran on his networks already made comparisons between his voice and that of his colleague, for whom, apparently, he has a lot of admiration.

What did fans say about Danitzon Morán?

This similarity of voices did not go unnoticed by fans of Caribbean people from Guadeloupe, who did not take long to make it known. “It is Esaud Suárez's voice in another body”, “Danitzon is very good, but Esaud is Esaud”, “He resembles Esaud Suárez”, “Esaud Suárez, is that you?”, “Equal to Esaud's voice” , “We have Caribeños from Guadalupe for 50 more years with that voice,” “Esaud Suárez, but more of a dancer,” were some of the comments from Internet users.

