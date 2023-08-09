The members of the Corazón Serrano group took a break from their concerts in Peru and took some time to enjoy as guests and spectators one of the most important groups in the north, Caribeños de Guadalupe. The Liberteño artists were summoned by Yrma Guerrero Neira to liven up a baptism party, in Piuralast August 4.

In the previous days, the Guadalupana orchestra published its presentations for the weekend. In a promotional flyer, he highlighted that on Friday, August 4, he would have a private event.

They were hired to be the main artists of the family reunion of the son of the singer Yrma Guerrero Neira. “Thank you, García Guerrero family, for once again giving us the confidence. This time we celebrate the baptism of little Mitri”, they published on their social networks. The post was accompanied by a series of photographs, in which Yrma Guerrero, Susanava Alvarado, Lesly Águila and Ana Lucía Urbina were observed.

Who is the husband of Yrma Guerrero, singer of Corazón Serrano?

The husband of the main voice of the Piurana orchestra is Mitridates Garcia Garciacurrent mayor of the district of Yamango, located in the province of Morropón, in the Piura region.

Serrano Heart Songs

‘Drinking beer’

‘Alone with my loneliness’

‘Entire life’

‘Mix it buzz’.

How much does Corazón Serrano charge for his concerts?

According to the collection director of Apdayc in Piura, Julio Encalada, this musical group in 2010 charged about 10,000 soles for the concerts it offered. However, starting in 2014, this changed and the orchestra began to earn up to 60,000 soles per presentation.

Who are the members of Corazón Serrano?

yrma guerrero

Lesly Eagle

Susana Alvarado

Ana Lucia Urbina

Kiara Lozano

Edu Baluarte.

How old is Lesly Águila?

Dozens of artists have found themselves among the ranks of Corazón Serrano over the years, but the band undoubtedly came to a resurgence in the 2010s after the arrival of Lesly Águila, Thamara Gómez, Estrella Torres, Kiara González and Nickol Sinchi.

Although the age issue has not been an impediment to the professional development of each of the singers, their fans have always been curious to know their ages. Precisely, the artist Lesly Águila is 28 years old to date.

