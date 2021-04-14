Caribbean Volcano erupts several times on St. Vincent Island – satellite images show how the village was buried in an ash cover

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated from the vicinity of the volcano.

Saint Vincent the La Soufrière volcano, which became active on the island on Friday, has erupted several times in the Caribbean. So far, the strongest eruption was measured on Monday morning local time.

British newspaper The Guardian reports that an estimated 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated from the vicinity of the volcano. The administration of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has warned that the island’s domestic water is threatening to run out because heavy ash has polluted water resources.

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves at the briefing, the damage was so widespread that it might not be safe to return to the area until months later. According to media reports, the island nation’s neighboring countries have promised to evacuate people to their territories using cruise ships.

Outbreaks the resulting ash rain has covered the lands and the ash has spread far and wide to nearby islands, including Barbados. No people have died in the eruptions so far.

“That’s the amount we need to stay,” President Gonsalves said on a local NBC Radio broadcast.

The President also thanked neighboring countries for their support.

The video at the beginning of the story shows satellite images of how a lush island was covered in ash in the wake of the eruption.

Volcanic was found to be active in December, when smoke and bursts were reported. Early Friday morning local time, an explosive eruption of the mountain caused a cloud of ash and smoke that covered the darkness of the nearby village of Rose Hall, an eyewitness told the Reuters news agency.

The ash cloud caused by the eruption peaked at 10 kilometers on Friday. In addition to the islands of Sain Vincent, the smoke and ash it produces impairs visibility in Barbados, Saint Lucia and Grenada.

Director of the Seismological Research Center at the University of West Indies, interviewed by Reuters Erouschilla Joseph according to La Soufrière mountain can last for weeks or even months.

La Soufrièren the Friday eruption was the first in more than 40 years. The volcano in the island state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines last erupted in 1979, causing damage worth about $ 100 million at the time.

The most devastating eruption in Saint Vincent was seen in 1902, when the La Soufrière eruption killed more than a thousand people.