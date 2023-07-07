Friday, July 7, 2023
Caribbean | UN: More than 260 suspected gang members killed in Haiti, suspected arbitrariness

July 7, 2023
Caribbean | UN: More than 260 suspected gang members killed in Haiti, suspected arbitrariness

The perpetrators of the gang killings are suspected to be various factions that share the right to own hands.

In the Caribbean in Haiti, at least 264 people suspected of gang membership have been killed since April, the UN said on Thursday. The perpetrators are suspected to be various groups that share the right of ownership.

Haitian police have been unable to quell gang violence in the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and as a result, residents have begun to intervene themselves. The UN Secretary General visited the city António Guterres depicted the townspeople living in the middle of a nightmare come true.

With a population of around 11.5 million, Haiti has suffered from instability and gang crime. Haiti is plagued by increasingly strong armed gangs, which, among other things, kidnap people and steal cargo.

