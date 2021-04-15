Caribbean The UN warns that the crisis caused by the volcanic eruption in the Caribbean will last for months

According to the UN coordinator, the volcano has been pushing ash and smoke every day since it erupted last week.

In the caribbean sea The humanitarian and economic crisis caused by the volcanic eruption on the island of Saint Vincent will last for months and could spread to nearby islands, warns the UN coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

“This is a crisis that requires humanitarian aid but also action for rehabilitation,” UN coordinator Didier Trebucq said.

According to him, the volcano La Soufriere has remained active and has pushed ash and smoke every day since it erupted last week on 9 April.

The volcano was last erupted in 1979. In 1902, more than a thousand people died after its eruption.

Saint Vincent and the island state of Grenadines is home to a total of about 110,000 people, of whom about 20,000 have been evacuated from their homes. About 4,000 people have been transferred to temporary shelter, but according to Trebucq, the number is growing. No one has died in the eruption.

On Wednesday, a ship of the French Navy reached Saint Vincent and brought water as well as tons of supplies and other assistance.

According to Trebucq, it is difficult to know exactly how long the crisis will last.

“It all depends on the duration of the volcanic eruption. It is possible that the eruption will take a few weeks, but it is also possible that it will take several months.

Trebucq, who called for stronger international aid, also pointed out that the hurricane season will begin in the Caribbean in two months and that the islands ’main source of income, tourism, has declined sharply due to the corona pandemic.