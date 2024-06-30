Caribbean | The first hurricane of the season is about to hit the Atlantic very strong and unusually early

Caribbean|The hurricane is expected to make landfall early Monday local time in the southern island group of the Caribbean.

Typhoon Beryl has strengthened as the first hurricane of the current storm season in the Atlantic, and according to forecasts, it will soon become a category four hurricane.

US National Hurricane Center (NHC) by Beryl is expected to bring “life-threatening winds and storm surges” when it reaches the southern Caribbean island nation early Monday.

According to experts, it is very rare for a hurricane to even reach category three this early in the hurricane season. The hurricane season in the Atlantic starts in early June and continues until the end of November.

Hurricane expert by Michael Lowry by During the measurement history, only five hurricanes of at least category three have been recorded in the Atlantic before the first week of July.

“A category four or five hurricane has never been observed before July 8,” says Lowry on the messaging service X.

The center according to the latest update in the Caribbean, hurricane warnings have been issued for Barbados, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in late May that it believes this year’s hurricane season will be exceptional. Up to seven category 3 or stronger hurricanes are predicted to be seen.

According to NOAA, the background of the predicted storms is at least the high temperatures of the sea waters in the Atlantic and the conditions related to the La Nina weather phenomenon in the Pacific.

In recent years, extreme weather events have become more common and more destructive than before as a result of climate change.