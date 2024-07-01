Caribbean | The “extremely dangerous” hurricane Beryl hit the coast

Caribbean|The hurricane is expected to remain strong as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.

Typhoon Beryl is the first hurricane in the history of statistics to strengthen to category four in June, according to the statistics of the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Beryl hit the Grenada island of Carriacou in the Caribbean Sea on Monday.

When Beryl made landfall, it was still a Category 4 hurricane, the second strongest hurricane on the five-point scale.

In a category four hurricane, the winds blow at least 59 meters per second. A tropical cyclone is considered a Category 1 hurricane when the wind speed is at least 33 meters per second.

Described as extremely dangerous, Beryl is also the first hurricane of the current storm season in the Atlantic Ocean. The season starts in the Atlantic early in June and continues until the end of November.

In the Caribbean is given for Beryl’s sake hurricane warnings In addition to Grenada, at least to Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, the Grenadines and Tobago.

According to the NHC, Beryl is bringing heavy rains, floods and life-threatening storm surges to the region.

Beryl is expected to remain strong as it moves through the Caribbean. The NHC has urged the residents of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica, among others, to closely monitor the development of the storm situation.

Lowry told earlier, that during the measurement history, only five hurricanes of at least category three have been recorded in the Atlantic before the first week of July. Beryl thus became the sixth.

According to the US National Weather and Oceanographic Research Organization (NOAA), the predicted storms are at least due to high seawater temperatures in the Atlantic and conditions related to the La Nina weather phenomenon in the Pacific.

In recent years, extreme weather events have become more common and more destructive than before due to climate change.