Wednesday, June 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Caribbean Storm, one win away from being champion of the Basketball League

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Caribbean Storm, one win away from being champion of the Basketball League

Close


Close

Caribbean Storm vs. coffee growers

Caribbean Storm vs. Coffee growers, second game of the final.

Photo:

Professional Basketball Division

Caribbean Storm vs. Coffee growers, second game of the final.

The San Andrés quintet crushed Cafeteros in the second game of the final.

Caribbean Storm was one victory away from winning the title of champion of the Professional Basketball League, after crushing coffee growers from Armenia on Tuesday, in the Ginny Bay coliseum, in San Andrés.

With an 82-54 victory, the San Andrés quintet said goodbye to their fans for this tournament and now they must get a victory as a visitor in Rionegro, the home on loan from Cafeteros.

See also  Nerazzurri pride in Piazza Duomo: chants, smoke bombs and fireworks despite the knockout

It should be remembered that the Quindians had to play this semester at the Iván Ramiro Córdoba Coliseum because the Coliseo del Café is being remodeled for the National Games.

After a very tight first quarter, in which the Caribbean Storm finished with just a point advantage, the home team took advantage of their best game and went into the intermission with an 18-point advantage.

Caribbean Storm vs. Coffee growers, second game of the final.

Photo:

Professional Basketball Division

With that difference in their favor, the islanders managed the game and ended up giving a lesson in good play.

The figures of the overwhelming triumph of Caribbean Storm


The top four scorers in the match were from the Caribbean Storm. Argentine Matías Solanas scored 16 points with eight rebounds and four assists. He was followed by Michael Jackson, with 15-5-3, the same record that Romario Roque achieved. And the complement was provided by André Ibargüen, with 14-7-2.

Caribbean Storm vs. Coffee growers, second game of the final.

Photo:

Professional Basketball Division

For Cafeteros, Luis Almanza was the top scorer, with 12 points and five rebounds. He did not provide any assistance.

See also  Incredible Memphis: Wins by 73! Unstoppable suns, Bucks stop

The series moves to Rionegro, where Cafeteros has no margin for error: They must win the three games they have at their headquarters. The first will be this Friday and, if necessary, they will play again on Saturday and Monday.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Caribbean #Storm #win #champion #Basketball #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Submarine accident: video shows fatal problem with diving

Submarine accident: video shows fatal problem with diving

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result