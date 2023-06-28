Caribbean Storm, one win away from being champion of the Basketball League

Caribbean Storm was one victory away from winning the title of champion of the Professional Basketball League, after crushing coffee growers from Armenia on Tuesday, in the Ginny Bay coliseum, in San Andrés.

With an 82-54 victory, the San Andrés quintet said goodbye to their fans for this tournament and now they must get a victory as a visitor in Rionegro, the home on loan from Cafeteros.

It should be remembered that the Quindians had to play this semester at the Iván Ramiro Córdoba Coliseum because the Coliseo del Café is being remodeled for the National Games.

After a very tight first quarter, in which the Caribbean Storm finished with just a point advantage, the home team took advantage of their best game and went into the intermission with an 18-point advantage.

Caribbean Storm vs. Coffee growers, second game of the final. Photo: Professional Basketball Division

With that difference in their favor, the islanders managed the game and ended up giving a lesson in good play.

The figures of the overwhelming triumph of Caribbean Storm



The top four scorers in the match were from the Caribbean Storm. Argentine Matías Solanas scored 16 points with eight rebounds and four assists. He was followed by Michael Jackson, with 15-5-3, the same record that Romario Roque achieved. And the complement was provided by André Ibargüen, with 14-7-2.

For Cafeteros, Luis Almanza was the top scorer, with 12 points and five rebounds. He did not provide any assistance.

The series moves to Rionegro, where Cafeteros has no margin for error: They must win the three games they have at their headquarters. The first will be this Friday and, if necessary, they will play again on Saturday and Monday.

