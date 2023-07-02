Caribbean Storm from San Andrés, great champion of Colombian basketball

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Caribbean vs Cafeeros.
Betplay Basketball League
Caribbean vs Cafeeros.
The island team prevailed 3-1 and took the title.
Caribbean Stormfrom San Andrés, won the title of the Colombian Professional Basketball League this Saturday, after beating Cefeteros.
The San Andrés team prevailed in the fourth game, to put the series 3-1 and win the crown.
Caribbean defeated Cafeteros this Saturday 70-92, with a forceful game and with Dominique Morrison.
Cafeteros gave up a lot of ground, especially in the first two quarters. In the last one, he closed the distance and gave her some drama, but Caribbean’s advantage was already very wide.
“It is a dream fought for, we have been building it and being able to share it with the people of the island who send us the force from there,” he said. Andres Ibarguen.
It is the first time in this era that the Caribbean Storm has won the Colombian basketball title.
We managed to crown the championship. The whole island deserves it… We went looking for the game from the beginning,” he said. michael jackson.
SPORTS
