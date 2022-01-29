Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.- Charros de Jalisco, Mexican cast and current champions of the Pacific Mexican ARCO League (LAMP) traveled to Santo Domingo Dominican Republic to represent the country in the new Caribbean Series 2022, in the country that obtains as a local interpreter Cibao Giants.

The Jalisco team recognized that this squad is the top favorite to win the championship, however in their first game they went out on the diamond with the mission of stopping the Dominican party, an aspect that was close to achieving it, because in the 7th the aspiration had an end unexpected.

The Quiqueya Stadium will host all the matches of the Caribbean Series, a property that the hosts prevailed from the base of the first inning. The Republicans took the lead after a lob from Robinson Canó that worked for the third baseman to reach the pentagon for 1-0.

charros It didn’t take long for the scoreboard to come back in a draw. In his first inning to home plate, Japhet Amador got a hit through left field, giving the free passage to Joey Meneses to place 1-1 the first game. Mexico silenced the stadium after two admissions, because in the 3rd they got the 2nd of the night.

Mexico gave battle in the opening duel

Twitter Charros de Jalisco

Jesús Quiroz hit to the left and the seam extended into the back turf, giving Joey Meneses the opportunity once again to run from 3rd to the front door for the 2-1 somersault. The dominance would be under control, however the Cibao reacted in the 7th to turn the opening game around and, incidentally, the victory on the first day.

Robinson Canó returned to the batter’s box and with a good hit he hit a cannon shot to the right. The ball went from hit, nobody could contain the ball and that allowed the locals to take control of the scoreboard for the second time in the contest, now 3-2.

Mexican fans in the stands

Courtesy

The Aztec representative suffered defeat in his first participation in the 2022 Caribbean Series. On Saturday, January 29, he will return to the Quiqueya diamond to face the players of Navegantes del Magalles, a participating franchise from Venezuela.

