Caracas, Venezuela.- The baseball champions of MexicoColombia and the Dominican Republic arrived this Wednesday in Venezuela to participate in the 65th edition of the Caribbean serieswhich will be held between February 2 and 10 in the oil nation.

The Maiquetía International Airport, which serves Caracas, informed on its Twitter account of the arrival of the players and coaching staff of Mexico and the Dominican Republic, while sharing images of the reception.

The Los Mochis cane growers de México had their first training session today at the University Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), so I let you see the ARCO Mexican Pacific League on their social networks, sharing some images and videos of their players during training.

Los Cañeros, Mexico’s representative in the Caribbean Series, aspires to break a six-year drought without a title for the Mexicans, with a team led by Colombian first baseman Reynaldo Rodríguez.

Rodríguez, most valuable player in the past Caribbean seriesjoined the Cañeros after the last-minute loss of Cuban Yasmany Tomás, the best offensive weapon the Mexicans had.

The Colombian will be the main bet in the team he leads Jose Moreno and that he hopes to become the tenth Mexican team to lift the Caribbean Series title and the first since the Venados de Mazatlán won it in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 2016.

The international tournament, called Greater Caracas 2023will start this Thursday with the debut of the WildCats KJ74 of Curaçao against the Farmers of Cuba, which will mean the debut of the Dutch island in the tournament and the return, after three years, of a Cuban team to the competition.

For the first time in the history of the Caribbean seriesEight teams will participate. These are the champions of Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Cuba, Curacao, Panama and Colombia, who won the last edition, held in Santo Domingo.