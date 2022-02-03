Friday, February 4, 2022
Caribbean Series Final: Caimanes de Barranquilla vs. Giants live

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2022
in Sports
Historic! Caimanes is a finalist in the Caribbean Series

Barranquilla Caimans

Photo:

Courtesy Caimanes de Barranquilla

The ninth woman from Barranquilla wants to be the first Colombian to win the regional tournament.

Barranquilla Caimans the final of the Caribbean Series 2022in which they will seek to become the first Colombian team to win the tournament, after defeating Navegantes del Magallanes 8×1 with the help of Dominican pitcher Elniery García.

From 6:00 pm, the Colombian ninth will be facing the Cibao Giantsfrom the Dominican Republic, who defeated the Charros de Jalisco, from Mexico.

Minute by minutethe lineupsFirst entry

0-0 in the first Innin.

second inning

Two races for Caymans. Then, simple Buelvas.

3-0, up the barranquilleros. One out missing.

