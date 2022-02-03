Caribbean Series Final: Caimanes de Barranquilla vs. Giants live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Barranquilla Caimans
Courtesy Caimanes de Barranquilla
The ninth woman from Barranquilla wants to be the first Colombian to win the regional tournament.
February 03, 2022, 06:35 PM
Barranquilla Caimans the final of the Caribbean Series 2022in which they will seek to become the first Colombian team to win the tournament, after defeating Navegantes del Magallanes 8×1 with the help of Dominican pitcher Elniery García.
From 6:00 pm, the Colombian ninth will be facing the Cibao Giantsfrom the Dominican Republic, who defeated the Charros de Jalisco, from Mexico.
Minute by minutethe lineupsFirst entry
0-0 in the first Innin.
second inning
Two races for Caymans. Then, simple Buelvas.
3-0, up the barranquilleros. One out missing.
February 03, 2022, 06:35 PM
