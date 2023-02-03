Caribbean Series: Colombia’s first beating

Colombia He got his first win with Monteria Cowboys on the Baseball Caribbean Series by beating the ninth Puerto Rican Indios de Mayagüez this Thursday 7-1.

Vaqueros took the lead in the third inning with a double by Gustavo Angel Campero who pushed Francisco Fernando Acuna to home.

Then, the Montería team increased the lead in the fifth part of the match thanks to a home run by Jordan David Díaz that served for Acuña and Andrés Angulo to score runs.

Only in the sixth did the two teams have streaks, through another double by Acuña, for Colombia, and a fly ball through the center field by Daniel Ortizwhich prompted Vimael Machín from third base.

The Colombians sealed the victory in the last opportunity at bat, with a double by Campero that drove in a run and a walk, with bases loaded, awarded by the pitcher Fernando Cabrera to Dilson Herrera.

The Montería team will return to the field on Friday to face Panama, while the Boricuas will go for a first victory against the hosts, in a duel that will be played at the end of the second day.

EFE