In Debate Sports we will bring you the actions of each inning between Mexico and Venezuela. The duel corresponding to matchday 5 of the 2023 Caribbean Series will begin at 5:30 p.m. (Mexico time) 4:30 p.m. (Culiacán time).

The mochitenses They come from overcoming 6-5 to the Selection of Cuban Farmerswhile the south americanunder the same result, defeated the Curaçao Wildcast. The two teams, prior to the game on the 5th, have a balance of three wins and one loss.

He Mexico teamrepresented by Los Mochis cane growersshares the general leadership with the selective Venezuela, Caracas Lions, in the 2023 version of the Caribbean Series. Today he goes out to the diamond Monumental Stadium of Caracas La Rinconada in search of tying one of the four quotas for the semifinals of the tournament.