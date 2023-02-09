Today, at 12:30 p.m., Sinaloa time, the Cañeros from Mexico will play the semifinal of the Gran Caracas 2023 Caribbean Series against the Tigres de Licey, from the Dominican Republic.

The Aztecs come to this instance as the leader of the contest after finishing with a 5-2 mark. While the Dominicans were in fourth place with a record of 4-3. During the regular role, Mexico prevailed 5-4 over Dominican Republic.

The starter for the Cañeros de México will be the North American right-hander Matt Pobereyko, who was defeated in his outing against Curaçao.

Matt Pobereyko will be opening the semifinal against the Dominican Republic. Twitter Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League

We recommend you read

The last time Mexico advanced to a final was in Culiacán 2017, when they lost to Cuba. Now in this edition, Mexico wants to take advantage of its great step in the Caribbean tournament by finishing as the leader prior to the semifinals.